CBI raids Chennai residences of P Chidambaram, son Karti

CBI raid at former union minister P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/1oGxTjVDXF

— ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided the Chennai residence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti P. Chidambaram.

The raids are reportedly in connection with FIPB clearances given to INX Media when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. An FIR in the case was filed on Monday.

A team of CBI officials carried out raids at 8 locations in Chennai, according to CNN-News18.

The raids began at 6-6:30 AM at Chidambaram’s Chennai residence, as per the TV reports.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has claimed that Chidambaram fast-tracked FIPB approvals for a clutch of companies. Against this, these companies transferred money in Karti's overseas accounts.

Swamy has previously accused Chidambaram of not declaring 'hidden' overseas accounts.

He has also in the past accused the Finance Ministry, under the BJP government, of sitting on investigation related to the Chidambaram assets case, and says the Income Tax office in Chennai has prepared a 200-page dossier on it.