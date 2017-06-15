Can Sushma Swaraj rise up the ranks to be the President?

Moneycontrol News

A new candidate, and a strong one, has emerged in the race for the President of India. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reportedly is in the contention to be NDA’s candidate to succeed President Pranab Mukherjee.

Throughout her political career, Swaraj has donned many a role at the state, national and global level. She started out with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s before becoming joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Swaraj, in fact, gave up her practice in Supreme Court and went on to become a minister in Haryana cabinet at 25. Since then, she has served as Chief Minister of Delhi, I&B Minister, Health Minister and the Leader of Opposition.

As the External Affairs Minister, she has nurtured great rapport with global leaders. She’s one of the few Indian ministers who uses social media to the fullest. In fact, she has taken up and resolved crucial issues using Twitter. She has many a time intervened to bring home Indians stranded abroad.

Swaraj’s quick-on-feet and timely actions — both on and off Twitter — distinguish her from fellow politicians.

Swaraj's role was crucial in bringing back Indian national Uzma Ahmed from Pakistan. Uzma's husband Tahir Ali had confiscated her passport in a bid to prevent her from returning to her homeland. Swaraj stepped in and Uzma returned to India on May 25.

The External Affairs Minister had in the past took Amazon to task after the ecommerce giant was found selling doormats depicting Indian tricolour on its Canadian website. She asked Amazon to withdraw all such products immediately and directed the Indian embassy to look at the issue with Amazon Canada.

Back at home, Swaraj who hails from a family of swayamsewaks, garners huge support from across party lines. After undergoing a kidney transplant, she received a huge respect from fellow Members of Parliament during Budget Session. She’s also known for her oratory skills and legislative acumen.

Achilles Heel

Given the admiration for her among political parties, Swaraj’s candidature will likely gain support from Opposition parties. Her nomination, may not find takers in the Congress. In the past, Swaraj contested Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in polls.

Also, Swaraj hasn't been in pink of the health of late. On December 10, she underwent a kidney transplant operation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Besides, she has been suffering from diabetes for sometime now.