Cabinet Reshuffle: The rise and rise of Piyush Goyal

Moneycontrol News

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, has been elevated to the cabinet rank.

The 53-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party man has been inducted as the Railway Minister, a prestigious portfolio in Narendra Modi's cabinet. He is a Rajya Sabha member who has also been the National Treasurer of BJP earlier.

He played a major role during the 2014 general elections in India which elevated the BJP to power. He was BJP’s Information Communication Campaign Committee and managed the publicity and advertising campaign of the party including the social media outreach.

In his 29-year long political career, he has been mentored by stalwarts such as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is currently a part of the National Executive of the Party. His academic record boasts of being a second rank holder chartered accountant and a second rank holder in Law in Mumbai University.

Both his parents have been associated with the BJP, with his father Late Vedprakash Goyal being the Union Minister of Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His work in rural electrification earned him some name as the government reported the ministry to have electrified 13,134 remote villages out of 18,452 by April 2017.

He is also known for introducing E-auctions for coal block auctions process after coal block auctions disaster in the UPA regime.

Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) introduced by Goyal in 2015 o revive debt ridden power distribution companies have covered almost 27 states by April 2017.