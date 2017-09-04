App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 04, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Rathore’s name was suggested since he came from the Army and was, most importantly, from Rajasthan. But being relatively new in politics, it was decided that he could wait and was given the charge of the sports ministry. Singh almost got it but Modi played spoilsport and said his elevation could be done some other time.

Apart from the four promotions in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, two more were suggested. Sources told CNN-News18 that names of Jitender Singh and Rajyavardhan Rathore were discussed for inclusion into the Cabinet. However, the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah thought that they needed more time.

Rathore’s name was suggested since he came from the Army and was, most importantly, from Rajasthan. But being relatively new in politics, it was decided that he could wait and was given the charge of the sports ministry. Singh almost got it but Modi played spoilsport and said his elevation could be done some other time.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, contrary to popular notion, was always the first choice. Her being a woman and a key player in Tamil Nadu negotiations played an important role in cementing her position.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/gossip/cabinet-reshuffle-pm-modi-amit-shah-stopped-two-other-people-from-being-promoted-1508723.html

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

