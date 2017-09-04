Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi, Amit Shah stopped two other people from being promoted

Apart from the four promotions in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, two more were suggested. Sources told CNN-News18 that names of Jitender Singh and Rajyavardhan Rathore were discussed for inclusion into the Cabinet. However, the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah thought that they needed more time.

Rathore’s name was suggested since he came from the Army and was, most importantly, from Rajasthan. But being relatively new in politics, it was decided that he could wait and was given the charge of the sports ministry. Singh almost got it but Modi played spoilsport and said his elevation could be done some other time.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, contrary to popular notion, was always the first choice. Her being a woman and a key player in Tamil Nadu negotiations played an important role in cementing her position.