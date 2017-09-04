Cabinet reshuffle like playing cards, a joker can also become the king, says Shiv Sena

Counting the failures of the Modi government, Shiv Sena on Monday launched another attack on the Modi government in an editorial in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana'.

Day after the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle inducted several new faces from the BJP, the Sena made its displeasure clear in this article. It said that none of the ministers have been able to achieve anything stellar so far for people to expect much from them.

"Note-ban was a complete failure. Inflation and unemployment have gone up. The need of food, shelter and home are equally critical even today. Students and parents are in a fix due to the apathy in universities of Mumbai. Floods have ravaged Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, causing an epidemic. Child deaths continue in government hospitals. Which ministry has solved which problem really?" the editorial asked.