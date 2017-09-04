App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 04, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Cabinet reshuffle like playing cards, a joker can also become the king, says Shiv Sena

Day after the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle inducted several new faces from the BJP, the Sena made its displeasure clear in this article. It said that none of the ministers have been able to achieve anything stellar so far for people to expect much from them.

Cabinet reshuffle like playing cards, a joker can also become the king, says Shiv Sena

Counting the failures of the Modi government, Shiv Sena on Monday launched another attack on the Modi government in an editorial in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana'.

Day after the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle inducted several new faces from the BJP, the Sena made its displeasure clear in this article. It said that none of the ministers have been able to achieve anything stellar so far for people to expect much from them.

"Note-ban was a complete failure. Inflation and unemployment have gone up. The need of food, shelter and home are equally critical even today. Students and parents are in a fix due to the apathy in universities of Mumbai. Floods have ravaged Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, causing an epidemic. Child deaths continue in government hospitals. Which ministry has solved which problem really?" the editorial asked.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/cabinet-reshuffle-like-playing-cards-a-joker-can-also-become-the-king-sena-1508577.html

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.