Cabinet clears draft bill to replace GST ordinances for J&K

The Cabinet today approved a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said.

The Central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), which deals with inter state commerce, applicable to the state.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bill, which will be introduced in Parliament during the current monsoon session.