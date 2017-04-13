By-election results 2017: BJP surges, AAP falters, respite for Cong - as it happened

18:15 That's a wrap from us. We'll have a full report on the website soon. To summarise, it's been another good day for the BJP with the party winning five of the 10 bypolls. The Congress won two seats while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback in Delhi, with its candidate losing his security deposit.

17:45 Meanwhile, only 2 percent turnout was witnessed in repolling in 38 polling stations in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Repolling had been ordered at these polling stations by the EC following large-scale violence during Sunday's polls for the prestigious seat.

Impressive performance by @BJP4India and NDA in the by-polls in different parts of the country. Congratulations to Karyakartas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

And now the Prime Minister has taken to Twitter to acknowledge yet another strong showing from the BJP.

I thank the people for the constant support, blessings & unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

17:15 In Kanthi Dakshin, West Bengal, while Trinamool Congress won comfortably, the interesting trend here was the strong show of BJP. The Left candidate was a distant third.

16:55 BJP strongman and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa says: “We bow our heads and accept the decision of the people.”

16:30: In an otherwise depressing season of repeated electoral defeats, the twin victories in Karnataka and a second place finish in Delhi serve as silver linings.

16:15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal isn't one to mince words, but he's yet to speak out on his party's drubbing in the bypoll.

16:00: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is speaking now and thanks voters of Nanjangud and Gundlupet for the Congress' victories. The wins were significant as Karnataka goes to the polls next year.

15:45: Some results are still awaited but it's clear that the BJP is the big winner, just a month after swept Uttar Pradesh. The party has won or is leading in six seats in Assam, HP, MP, Delhi and Rajasthan.

15:30: In Rajasthan's Dholpur, BJP's Shobharani Kushwaha has defeated Banwari Lal Sharma of Congress by a margin of 38,673 votes.

15:15: In Madhya Pradesh's Ater assembly seat, Congress's Hemant Katare has extended his lead over BJP's Arvind Bhadoria to 4565 votes. It was neck-and-neck until a couple of hours ago.

15:10: Here's what former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav has to say about the Rajouri Garden defeat:

"From this result, one thing that is clear is that people have lost faith in AAP. The AAP leadership is into self-destruction mode. Only question is whether they commit suicide before murder. People’s disillusionment with AAP is clear as their vote share has declined from 47 percent in 2015 to 11 percent today."

15:00: Just a quick reminder that the counting is happening in eight states for 10 Assembly constituencies where polling took place on April 9:

Rajouri Garden (Delhi), Litipara (Jharkhand), Nanjangud and Gundlupet (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal), Ater and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) and Dhemaji (Assam).

14:55 Still awaiting the results from the Littipara constituency in Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate is currently leading.

14:40 Congress wins Nanjanagud bypoll in Karnataka.

Final vote share: Congress - 86,212 BJP- 64,878

Win margin- 21,334

Nanjangud is in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district of Mysuru, which was vacant after his close aide V Srinivas Prasad quit the party to join BJP.

14:30 The poor show in Delhi is definitely a warning sign for the Aam Aadmi Party, just two years after it swept the capital. Read our piece on what's happening to the party's ambitions:

Is Arvind Kejriwal's political dream to go pan-India coming to an end?

14:15 pm In Kashmir, a clash has broken out between PDP and NC workers in Beerwah, Budgam after PDP candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan and youth leader Wahid Parra allegedly entered the booth along with several supporters.

13:28 pm Congress leads by 357 votes in Ater, Madhya Pradesh, in the 8th round.

13:19 pm Rajouri Garden result will have 100 percent impact in MCD polls, AAP should introspect, says MP and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tewari.

13:12 pm In Jharkhand, JMM widens the gap by 7,658 with its rivals after the ninth round of counting.

13:01 pm As per the Election Commission website, AAP bags 13.1 percent of votes, loses deposit.

12:40 pm Final result in Karnataka's Gundlupet seat — Congress gets 90258 votes; BJP 79381 votes. Win margin at 10877 votes.

convincing leads in both constituencies.A mandate for inclusive growth & message tht sab Ka Saath,sabka Vikas is possible only by @INCIndia — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) April 13, 2017

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT minister takes a dig at BJP.

12:13 pm Congress wins Gundlupet in Karnataka. SM Krishna, who shifted base to BJP from Congress barely campaigned for the seat. BJP's BS Yeddyurappa says the party accepts the result.

12:00 pm Here's how BJP is faring at the moment. BJP wins Bhoranj seat in Himachal, Dhemali in Assam, Rajouri Garden in Delhi; leads in South Kanthi in West Bengal, Ater and Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's giving a tough contest to Trinamool Congress in South Kathi constituency. Traditionally, it has been known as TMC stronghold. Here are the numbers after 12 rounds of counting.

AITC — 74584; BJP — 38316; CPI - 12946; Congress- 1759; SUCI- 1094; NOTA- 983. Total tally — 129682

#BengalBypoll Trinamool leads by around 35,000 votes after 11th Round in Kanthi Dakshin #BengalWithTMC — AITC (@AITCofficial) April 13, 2017

Trailing but not out — words of praise from Ajay Maken for Congress cadre.

INC workers have done well to jump from 12% to 38% in just 2 years! AAP loses deposit Keep the spirit alive-we'll be the dark horse in MCD! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 13, 2017

11:20 am: Moving on to Karnataka, where BJP has admitted to loss in bypoll. BJP MLA R Ashok tells Network18 that the party accepts the verdict. The party's strategy was wrong, he says.

11:15 am Aam Aadmi Party has conceded defeat in Rajouri Garden, Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says the party will work harder and make citizens understand.

People in Rajouri Garden were angry when their MLA Jarnail Singh went to Punjab for elections. We tried to managed the anger and failed, Sisodia says.

11:00 am Good news for the BJP. Saffron party wins Bhoranj assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh by 8433 votes.

10:45 am Back to action from the capital — Rajouri Garden bypoll after round no. 9. BJP leads with 23,218; Congress at 17290. AAP trails way behind at just 4,592. Total votes tally 45,640.

10:35 am In Rajasthan, BJP candidate Shobharani was leading by a whopping 10,217 votes after fourth round of counting in Dholpur.

10:20 am In Madhya Pradesh’s Ater, the Congress party is leading, but with a thin margin of 45 votes. At Bandhavgarh, the BJP was leading by 8,000 votes.

10:15 am Moving on to Karnataka, where the Congress has maintained lead in the eighth round.

10:08 am BJP looks set to win the crucial Rajouri Garden constituency at the end of fifth round of counting. Aam Aadmi Party is pushing to third position

10:00 am The ruling party at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is seen leading in 5 out of 10 assembly constituency, as per early trends.

Counting is underway in 10 assembly constituencies across the nation where bypolls had taken place on April 9, 2017. The elections assume significance in Delhi especially as they are seen as a precursor to the civic body elections to be held later this month.

These constituencies are spread across Rajouri Garden (Delhi), Litipara (Jharkhand), Nanjangud and Gundlupet (Karnataka), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal), Ater and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) and Dhemaji (Assam).

