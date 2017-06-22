App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 22, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSP will back 'more capable, popular' Meira Kumar in Prez poll

"The Opposition's nominee for President's post, Meira Kumar is more capable and popular than the NDA candidate," she said moments after the UPA announced Kumar's candidature.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday extended her party's support to the Opposition's nominee for President, Meira Kumar, saying she was "more capable and popular" than NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

"The Opposition's nominee for President's post, Meira Kumar is more capable and popular than the NDA candidate," she said moments after the UPA announced Kumar's candidature.

"The BSP will support Meira Kumar in the presidential election," she said.

Mayawati had said on Monday that her party was positive about the NDA nominating Kovind but wished the ruling alliance had named a non-political Dalit candidate for the top post.

"Although Kovind has been associated with the RSS and the BJP from the beginning since he is a Dalit, our party's stand towards him cannot be negative. It will be positive, provided Opposition parties do not field any Dalit for the post who is more capable and popular than him," she told reporters.

