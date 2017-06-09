App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 09, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Book analyses Modi govt at midterm

"Marching with a Billion: Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm" presents both a micro as well as a macro view, evaluating the NDA's performance in key areas like infrastructure, fiscal management, foreign affairs, digital technology and social sectors.

Book analyses Modi govt at midterm

The performance of the Narendra Modi government in its three years in power is the subject of a new book which seeks to analyse its policies and approaches besides looking at its shortfalls.

"Marching with a Billion: Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm" presents both a micro as well as a macro view, evaluating the NDA's performance in key areas like infrastructure, fiscal management, foreign affairs, digital technology and social sectors.

Though author Uday Mahurkar is all praise for Modi, he says the prime minister is yet to pass the test of an institution builder that is a prerequisite for becoming a nation builder.

But he is quick to add, "A period of less than three years is too short a time to pass a judgement on this aspect of Modi's performance."

He also says that one of Modi's problems is that he does not have adequate hands – the number of ministers who have done a good job of handling their ministries in the context of the stiff target set is still not enough.

"Sometimes, Modi has faltered in selecting the best man for the job, an area in which he is otherwise seen as a master," the book, published by Penguin Random House, says.

tags #India #Narendra Modi #NDA government #Politics #Uday Mahurkar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.