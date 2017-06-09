Book analyses Modi govt at midterm

The performance of the Narendra Modi government in its three years in power is the subject of a new book which seeks to analyse its policies and approaches besides looking at its shortfalls.

"Marching with a Billion: Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm" presents both a micro as well as a macro view, evaluating the NDA's performance in key areas like infrastructure, fiscal management, foreign affairs, digital technology and social sectors.

Though author Uday Mahurkar is all praise for Modi, he says the prime minister is yet to pass the test of an institution builder that is a prerequisite for becoming a nation builder.

But he is quick to add, "A period of less than three years is too short a time to pass a judgement on this aspect of Modi's performance."

He also says that one of Modi's problems is that he does not have adequate hands – the number of ministers who have done a good job of handling their ministries in the context of the stiff target set is still not enough.

"Sometimes, Modi has faltered in selecting the best man for the job, an area in which he is otherwise seen as a master," the book, published by Penguin Random House, says.