BMC polls to be a Sena vs BJP battle, say political observers

The upcoming elections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be a trial of survival for the ruling Shiv Sena while ally BJP, which is now the dominant partner in Maharashtra, is seeing the electoral battle to take control of Asia's richest civic body to create space for itself in the city's political landscape.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Politics

Jan 07, 2017, 02.01 PM | Source: PTI

BMC polls to be a Sena vs BJP battle, say political observers

The upcoming elections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be a trial of survival for the ruling Shiv Sena while ally BJP, which is now the dominant partner in Maharashtra, is seeing the electoral battle to take control of Asia's richest civic body to create space for itself in the city's political landscape.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

BMC polls to be a Sena vs BJP battle, say political observers

The upcoming elections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be a trial of survival for the ruling Shiv Sena while ally BJP, which is now the dominant partner in Maharashtra, is seeing the electoral battle to take control of Asia's richest civic body to create space for itself in the city's political landscape.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
BMC polls to be a Sena vs BJP battle, say political observers
The upcoming elections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be a trial of survival for the ruling Shiv Sena while ally BJP, which is now the dominant partner in Maharashtra, is seeing the electoral battle to take control of Asia's richest civic body to create space for itself in the city's political landscape.

Political observers say the election will primarily be a Shiv Sena versus BJP battle. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take a decision on the alliance with Shiv Sena, which on its side, has maintained that it will only forge an alliance if their is a "honourable pact" coming their way.

However, given the frosty relations between the ruling partners, the two are yet to come on a meeting ground for discussions on a possible alliance.

A BJP leader said the party has invited district unit presidents to submit a list of probable candidates for the civil polls. Only those candidates who get the highest ratings in an internal survey will get party tickets.

On the preparatory side, BJP, which emerged as the 'big brother' after the 2014 assembly polls, has already put in place its organisational structure up to booth levels in all the wards.

Grassroot workers are of the view that BJP should go alone and the party expects to win more than 80 seats or emerge as the single largest party in the 227-member House.

Workers are of the view that the party made good gains in 2014 winning 15 MLAs and 2 MPs but the need of the hour is to consolidate on these gains.

"Time is ripe. If not now, then BJP will never be able to expand in Mumbai," a leader said.

"As per the assembly election results of 2014, BJP was ahead in over 144 wards," the BJP leader added.

BJP which has been in power with the Shiv Sena in the civic body for over two decades now, does not want to share the anti-incumbency factor and is keen to unseat the Sena by highlighting alleged corruption there.

Currently BJP has 33 corporators while ruling Sena has 75 members. The Congress and NCP stand at 52 and 13 each while the MNS has 28 members in the municipal body.

"Sena and BJP contesting separately will leave the Congress with no space in the election discourse. Congress, which is already a faction ridden unit will raise national issues and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will work in BJP's favour as supporters of Modi will consolidate and stand firm with the party," a BJP leader said.

Tags  Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC Shiv Sena BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
BMC polls to be a Sena vs BJP battle, say political observers
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.