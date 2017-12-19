App
Dec 19, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's win reposes people's faith in development: Arun Jaitley

The BJP retained power in Gujarat and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Results of the elections were announced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh reaffirms people's trust in the development agenda and policies of the Modi-government.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Results of the elections were announced.

"This victory reiterates pan India trust of people in the development agenda & policies of our government led by PM @narendramodi ji," Jaitley said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said election results show trust of the people in national development agenda of the BJP.

