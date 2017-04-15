BJP's National Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar

The Bharatiya Janata Party is keen on expanding its base in Odisha. This comes after they registered a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections. The party is holding a national executive meet in Bhubaneswar today. Over 300 top BJP delegates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran leader LK Advani, Amit Shah and 13 other council members will attend the meet.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tells Network 18 that the party is projecting the state as the epicentre of eastern India politics.