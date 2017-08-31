App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 31, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's disregard for judiciary a dangerous tendency: Mayawati

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the comments made by BJP leaders against the court on the issue of violence, following self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case, had not been liked by the countrymen.

BJP's disregard for judiciary a dangerous tendency: Mayawati

Charging the BJP and its leaders with showing "utter disregard" towards the judiciary, BSP leader Mayawati today said this "tendency" was "very dangerous" and a "matter of concern for all".

"The language that has been used by senior BJP leaders against the judiciary, especially in the recent past, is a matter of concern for all," she said in a release here.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the comments made by BJP leaders against the court on the issue of violence, following self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case, had not been liked by the countrymen.

The remarks had also been condemned in the political circles as they pointed towards the "arrogance" of the ruling party as well as its "dangerous tendency" to lock horns with the judiciary, she alleged.

Referring to the issue of appointment of judges in the high courts and the Supreme Court, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief alleged that the Centre was not cooperating in the matter.

The BJP government appeared to be taking the judiciary too as its adversary, the same way it treated the opposition parties, and this was a matter of grave concern, she said.

Mayawati also referred to a recent incident, where the Maharashtra government tendered an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court for alleging bias against a judge.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #UP

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.