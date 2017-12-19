App
Dec 18, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's CM face in Himachal Pradesh, Prem Kumar Dhumal loses from Sujanpur, accepts defeat

The former chief minister lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's chief ministerial face in the Himachal Pradesh polls, Prem Kumar Dhumal, on Monday faced defeat in the contest for the Sujanpur Assembly seat even as his party appeared set to form the government.

The former chief minister lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes.

Dhumal accepted his defeat and said that the result was unexpected and the party would do introspection.

He congratulated the winners and party workers for the spectacular victory.

Meanwhile, Varinder Kanwar, who won from Kutlehar in Una district offered to vacate his seat for Dhumal.

