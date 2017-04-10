BJP confident of winning Meghalaya Assembly polls in 2018

BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday expressed optimism that his party will form a government in Meghalaya in 2018.

"We will definitely form a new government in the state and for this, the policies of the Centre has to reach the grass root level," Khanna said while addressing BJP state leaders and party workers and urged party workers to start spreading the word about the good governance the Centre was doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the recent violent incidents in the name of cow vigilantism, the BJP leader later on told reporters that nobody has the right to take law in their own hands.

"There are laws made by some states, but maintenance of law and order is the duty of respective state governments," he said adding, in respect to the North East region, it would depend on the state governments.

Stating that there was lot of corruption under the present state government led by the Congress, Khanna said with the commitment level of party leaders and workers, BJP would come to power in the state in the 2018 Assembly elections.

In the past one year, the BJP has snatched power from Congress in the North East states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The BJP leader, however, refused to comment on any pre or post-poll alliance with non-Congress political parties in the state and only said "Time will tell."

He said the party was in the process of strengthening its organisation at the booth level.