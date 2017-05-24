BJP weak in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth more than welcome to join us, says Amit Shah

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo Tamil actor Rajinikanth who has dropped strong hints of joining politics in recent days. After Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP chief Amit Shah has welcomed the southern superstar to join the party ranks.

“We welcome every good individual in the party. The final decision has to be taken by Rajinikanth ji,” Shah said. Speaking to CNN-News18, the BJP president admitted that the party was weak in Tamil Nadu. “As of now, our party is weak in the state. We will publicise the central government’s policies and good governance to improve our base in the state.”