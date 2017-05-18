BJP wants its candidate as chief minister in J&K, PDP disagrees

Can a Bharatiya Janata Party-appointed chief minister be the answer to the cycle of violence in Kashmir? Top sources in BJP say yes. The idea has moved beyond the proposal stage and has been discussed with CM Mehbooba Mufti, whose Peoples Democratic Party is in alliance with the BJP.

Sources told CNN-News18 that during Mehbooba Mufti's recent visit to Delhi, the idea of rotating the CM’s post between the alliance partners every six months was discussed.

When asked for his comments on the proposal, Jitender Singh, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, who is MP from Udhampur, said, “No decision in this regard has been taken yet, but the BJP is an organisational party. It is not a kitchen coterie. The decision will be taken at the highest level in due course.”

Mehbooba Mufti’s popularity has seen a constant downfall ever since Burhan Wani’s death last year. On Tuesday, Mufti was forced to withdraw from a public function after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised there. One of the reasons being given for the unending cycle of violence in Kashmir is the PDP-BJP alliance.

“We don’t regret the alliance one bit. It was the most logical thing to do after the mandate. People who lost in the elections — National Conference and Congress — are the one who are criticising us in the hope that they can come to power,” Jitender Singh said.

When asked if he feels that a BJP CM is the answer to Kashmir’s problems, Singh said people in his constituency and elsewhere in Jammu and Ladakh region did not want to suffer because of terrorism and violence in the Valley.