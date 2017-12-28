App
Dec 28, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP uses lies for political benefits, Congress stays with truth: Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rahul Gandhi today flayed the BJP accusing it of attacking the country's Constitution and using lies for political benefits, while asserting that the central idea of the Congress party is truth.

Addressing a function here to mark the Congress's Foundation Day, he said his party may suffer or lose elections but would not give up truth.

"The Constitution is under attack by the BJP. It is our duty to defend the Constitution, to defend every single person's future," the Congress president said.

He also highlighted the Congress's "glorious" history, claiming the central idea of the party was truth and "we will continue to fight for it".

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Gandhi said, "What is happening in in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits...We (the congress) might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth," he said.

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

