App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 31, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP president Shah holds strategy meet on Gujarat polls

BJP president Amit Shah, along with senior Union ministers, held a "strategy session" on the coming assembly elections in Gujarat.

BJP president Shah holds strategy meet on Gujarat polls

BJP president Amit Shah, along with senior Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley, held a "strategy session" on the coming assembly elections in Gujarat where the party has set a target of winning 150 seats.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, P P Chaudhury, Jitendra Singh and Niramala Sitharaman were also present at the meeting on Thursday. While Jaitley is in charge of the election in Gujarat, the other ministers are co-in charge of the polls.

BJP's general secretary in charge of organisation Ram Lal and general secretary Bhupinder Yadav were also present at the meeting at Shah's residence to fine tune the BJP strategy.

In the 182-member Gujarat assembly, the BJP seeks to win 150 seats and retain power.

"The party held a strategy session to achieve the target," Yadav later told reporters.

The assembly polls are due in Gujarat later this year.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.