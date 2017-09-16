App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 16, 2017 10:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP President Amit Shah urges workers to strengthen BJP's Jharkhand unit

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday called upon party workers to strengthen the party's Jharkhand unit.

BJP President Amit Shah urges workers to strengthen BJP's Jharkhand unit

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday called upon party workers to strengthen the party's Jharkhand unit.

Addressing party men at the party office here, Shah said in his 110 days of journey across the country, Jharkhand is the 22nd state.

The aim is expansion of organisational works, a party release quoting him said here.

Shah said that the BJP has been getting support from the people as seen in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, but the party has to reach its peak.

He also said there is no need for over enthusiasm, the release said.

He said constructive results are being seen and there is enthusiasm among the workers, the release added.

tags #India #Indian Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.