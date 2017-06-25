BJP president Amit Shah to start national tour on Monday with Puducherry

App
Jun 25, 2017 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Besides presiding over the party's core committee meeting, he will hold talks with office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, among others.

BJP national president Amit Shah will start a 110-day nationwide tour Monday as part of an effort to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party with a two-day halt in Puducherry.

Shah will pay floral tributes to the poet Subramania Bharati at a statue installed in the Puducherry Airport.

Besides presiding over the party's core committee meeting, he will hold talks with office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, among others.

