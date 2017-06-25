Jun 25, 2017 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI
BJP president Amit Shah to start national tour on Monday with Puducherry
Besides presiding over the party's core committee meeting, he will hold talks with office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, among others.
BJP national president Amit Shah will start a 110-day nationwide tour Monday as part of an effort to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party with a two-day halt in Puducherry.
Shah will pay floral tributes to the poet Subramania Bharati at a statue installed in the Puducherry Airport.
