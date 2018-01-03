App
Jan 03, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP playing dirty politics, its double standards exposed: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today alleged that the BJP did not want the Triple Talaq Bill to be passed in the Rajya Sabha and its "double standards" were exposed when it "disrupted" the house after the opposition moved a motion to refer the bill to a select committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"What happened in the Rajya Sabha was historical. The government created disruptions in the Rajya Sabha. They are not interested in passing the Bill. BJP is playing dirty politics over women, over religion. This is the only way to expose the double standards of BJP," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

After being criticised for not participating in the discussion on The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 in Lok Sabha, the TMC today tried to get back at the BJP by asking for a vote on the opposition resolution for sending the bill to a parliamentary select committee.

"We believe the bill should be passed. But before that it should be sent to select committee as the government has not consulted any stakeholder. The select committee can meet different stakeholders, women organisations, get their views and improve the bill. And then the bill can be passed," the TMC leader said.

In the Upper House, opposition parties like Congress, TMC, CPI(M), CPI, SP, BSP, DMK, AIADMK, BJD along with BJP ally TDP today moved a motion asking the bill to be sent to a select committee.

The TMC said that the government disrupted the House to avoid voting.

"A vote can only take place if the house is in order. So the BJP used an old tactic of disrupting the house, creating disorder. Otherwise they would have lost. All opposition were together today," O'Brien said.

Though the opposition rejoiced at their "victory" in the Upper House today, but its leaders were also apprehensive about what they called possible moves by the ruling party to break their unity over the issue.

