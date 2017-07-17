BJP parliamentary board to meet tomorrow on Vice-President candidate

The BJP parliamentary board would meet here tomorrow to pick the ruling NDA's vice presidential candidate.

A parliamentary board member said the meeting is expected tomorrow evening.

An alliance of 18 opposition parties, including the Congress, has already announced Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate for vice presidential poll scheduled for August 5.

July 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.

The electoral college for the election consists of 790 MPs of the two chambers of Parliament.

The ruling bloc enjoys an overwhelming majority in the electoral college and BJP has expressed confidence about garnering anywhere between 500 and 550 votes.