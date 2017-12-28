App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 27, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP organises 'Parivartan Sabha' in all 60 constituencies in Tripura

BJP Media in-charge Victor Shome claimed that "more than 1.7 lakh people attended the meeting throughout the state".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The opposition BJP in Tripura on Wednesday held 'Parivartan sabha’ (Meeting for change) in all the 60-Assembly constituencies of the state where election is due early 2018.

"The main focus of the meetings were to expose ruling CPI-M for its misrule in the state for the last 25 years and a terror let loose by the party to eliminate the political opposition", BJP Media in-charge Victor Shome told reporters.

"More than 1, 70,000 people attended the meeting throughout the state, which is more than expectation", Shome claimed.

"BJP must wrest power from Left Front. People would reject them for their misrule in last 25 years. BJP cannot be resisted by violence let loose by CPI-M. We must free people from the clutches of the misrule of the CPI-M party", BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Deb said.

Shome said, Himanta Biswa Sharma, the chairperson of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam Finance minister, who was appointed as the in-charge of election in Tripura would hold a public meeting at Dhanpur in Sipahijala district tomorrow.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is the sitting MLA from Dhanpur constituency.

He said, in last two days 37 MLAs from neighbouring Assam have arrived in the state to participate in election campaign.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Tripura

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.