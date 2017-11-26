App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 26, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP no longer trusts its 'specialist magician': Rahul Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi

In a veiled dig at PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said the ruling BJP has hired several magicians for poll campaign in Gujarat this time as the party has realised that their own 'specialist magician' would fail to charm the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the ruling BJP has hired several magicians for poll campaign in Gujarat this time as the party has realised that their own 'specialist magician' would fail to charm the people.

Referring to Gujarat BJP's recent poll strategy of hiring magicians for canvassing for the party, Gandhi said the prime minister has been doing "magic tricks" for the last 22 years.

"It was reported in newspapers that the BJP is bringing in many magicians for canvassing during the Gujarat polls. When I read that report, I wondered what was the need for so many magicians when there is a specialist magician, who has been doing magic tricks for the last 22 years," Gandhi told a rally here.

"But this time, the BJP might be afraid that their magician (Modi) would fail...That is why they are bringing in so many magicians for campaigning," he added.

related news

"In 2007 (as Gujarat CM), he promised to give Rs 15,000 crore to Gujarat's tribals under Van Bandhu Yojana. He again comes after 5 years and says give me votes this time, and I will give you Rs 40,000 crore. He may come back again and promise Rs 1 lakh crore," Gandhi said.

He added that instead of doing that, Modi "gave Rs 33,000 crore to TATA Nano in one minute".

"Your electricity, Narmada water, all are given to Tata Nano factory and to 5-10 industrialists," he said.

Gandhi said though he has travelled 1,000 kms in Gujarat during his campaign tour, he has not seen a single Nano car on the roads.

"This is magic — wiping out Rs 33,000 crore of public money in a minute," he said.

"Another magic- he made you stand in line and said there will be a magic at 12 in the night. He said your currency notes will vanish... The entire country stood in lines," he said while referring to demonetisation last year.

"All the thieves of India changed their black money into white by magic, and Narendra Modiji says I am fighting against black money," he said, adding that GST is another magic done at 12 o'clock at night.

"There is one person who can convert Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in months using a magic trick. Our PM says 'na khaunga, na khane dunga," Gandhi said while referring to BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

"Modiji, people are asking if you are chowkidaar gatekeeper) or bhagidaar (partner). Tell me, which magic trick can convert Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore," he said.

Gandhi added that when people were expecting that Modi would do something for farmers, jobless youths and small traders, "the magician did nothing for 22 years".

"I am not here to promise you Rs 15 lakh, but if we form the government, one person will not get Rs 33,000 crore. Instead, we will give it to you. The job of the government is to give good education and healthcare," he added.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.