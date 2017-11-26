BJP no longer trusts its 'specialist magician': Rahul Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the ruling BJP has hired several magicians for poll campaign in Gujarat this time as the party has realised that their own 'specialist magician' would fail to charm the people.

Referring to Gujarat BJP's recent poll strategy of hiring magicians for canvassing for the party, Gandhi said the prime minister has been doing "magic tricks" for the last 22 years.

"It was reported in newspapers that the BJP is bringing in many magicians for canvassing during the Gujarat polls. When I read that report, I wondered what was the need for so many magicians when there is a specialist magician, who has been doing magic tricks for the last 22 years," Gandhi told a rally here.

"But this time, the BJP might be afraid that their magician (Modi) would fail...That is why they are bringing in so many magicians for campaigning," he added.

"In 2007 (as Gujarat CM), he promised to give Rs 15,000 crore to Gujarat's tribals under Van Bandhu Yojana. He again comes after 5 years and says give me votes this time, and I will give you Rs 40,000 crore. He may come back again and promise Rs 1 lakh crore," Gandhi said.

He added that instead of doing that, Modi "gave Rs 33,000 crore to TATA Nano in one minute".

"Your electricity, Narmada water, all are given to Tata Nano factory and to 5-10 industrialists," he said.

Gandhi said though he has travelled 1,000 kms in Gujarat during his campaign tour, he has not seen a single Nano car on the roads.

"This is magic — wiping out Rs 33,000 crore of public money in a minute," he said.

"Another magic- he made you stand in line and said there will be a magic at 12 in the night. He said your currency notes will vanish... The entire country stood in lines," he said while referring to demonetisation last year.

"All the thieves of India changed their black money into white by magic, and Narendra Modiji says I am fighting against black money," he said, adding that GST is another magic done at 12 o'clock at night.

"There is one person who can convert Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in months using a magic trick. Our PM says 'na khaunga, na khane dunga," Gandhi said while referring to BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

"Modiji, people are asking if you are chowkidaar gatekeeper) or bhagidaar (partner). Tell me, which magic trick can convert Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore," he said.

Gandhi added that when people were expecting that Modi would do something for farmers, jobless youths and small traders, "the magician did nothing for 22 years".

"I am not here to promise you Rs 15 lakh, but if we form the government, one person will not get Rs 33,000 crore. Instead, we will give it to you. The job of the government is to give good education and healthcare," he added.