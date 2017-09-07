BJP mulls 'Grand Alliance' for Meghalaya and Tripura elections

Moneycontrol News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to form a 'Grand Alliance' ahead of next year's assembly polls in Meghalaya and Tripura, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The BJP is eyeing an alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya.

Both parties had attended a meeting of the anti-Congress platform called the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which has been floated by the BJP.

The party is also looking to tie up with tribal party Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (NC faction) (IPFT) in Tripura.

BJP's northeast in-charge and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma told the newspaper that talks on alliance were progressing well. "Things are likely to take concrete shape by November this year," he said.

Paul Lyngdoh, leader of the UDP said, "Though there is no proposal for pre-poll alliance (with BJP), but we will keep the spirit of NEDA alive and ensure that we keep the Congress out of power in the next elections."

The party has already appointed Alphons Kannanthanam, who recently became a union minister, as the Meghalaya in-charge for the assembly election. The move is considered strategic as Meghalaya is a Christian-dominated state. BJP president Amit Shah will be visiting Meghalaya on September 28.

Some defecting legislators are expected to join the BJP in Shah's presence. He is also expected to inaugurate the party’s new office.

In August, at least six Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators from Tripura joined the BJP.