you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 22, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

BJP MLAs to pick new Gujarat CM today, Arun Jaitley to attend meeting

While Jaitley and Pandey are the party’s central observers for the exercise, state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav and co-incharge V Satish would also attend the meeting at party headquarters 'Kamalam', the party’s state unit chief Jitu Vaghani told reporters.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Newly elected BJP MLAs of Gujarat will meet in Gandhinagar on Friday to choose the next chief minister in the presence Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party general secretary Saroj Pandey.

While Jaitley and Pandey are the party's central observers for the exercise, state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav and co-incharge V Satish would also attend the meeting at party headquarters 'Kamalam', the party's state unit chief Jitu Vaghani told reporters.

"All the MLAs along with party observers and in-charge leaders would meet tomorrow (Friday) to select the leader of the ruling party (chief minister). All the MLAs have been intimated to remain present," Vaghani said.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijay Rupani resigned along with his council of ministers, paving the way for formation of a new government. Rupani, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other ministers visited Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and handed over their resignation letters to the Governor.

Rupani, however, would serve as the caretaker chief minister till the formation of a new government. "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire council of ministers have tendered their resignations to Governor O P Kohli who has accepted them," Patel told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Gujarat Assembly polls #India #Politics #Vijay Rupani

