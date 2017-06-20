App
Jun 19, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP misusing, CBI, IT dept to implicate Satyendar Jain: AAP

Central agencies raiding the AAP's offices is nothing but a ploy to divert attention from the Vyapam scam, Panama papers and alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged.

BJP misusing, CBI, IT dept to implicate Satyendar Jain: AAP

The BJP is "misusing" the CBI and the I-T department to implicate Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the AAP on Monday alleged after the agency questioned his wife in connection with an ongoing inquiry into money laundering charges against him.

Central agencies raiding the AAP's offices is nothing but a ploy to divert attention from the Vyapam scam, Panama papers and alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj termed as "fictitious" the CBI's "story" in the case.

"All characters and events depicted in the CBI's story are entirely fictitious. It claims that two persons, Sanjay and Suresh have been working with Jain since 2010 and both used to send hawala money through Calcutta-based hawala racketeers.

"But we believe these persons do not exist," Bharadwaj told reporters.

This clearly establishes that the BJP is "misusing the CBI and the I-T department to implicate" Jain, the AAP alleged.

The BJP's I-T department alleged that four persons have given statements against the minister. The statements were recorded by pressuring them, the party said.

When Jain told the I-T department he wanted to confront the four persons, it allowed him to talk to one Babloo.

"But he broke down and confessed within five minutes that Jain had nothing to do with this case," an AAP statement said.

The CBI had last week quizzed Sisodia at his residence to seek clarifications in connection with a preliminary enquiry against him over alleged irregularities in the AAP's 'Talk to AK' campaign.

The agency had registered the PE in January based on a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

