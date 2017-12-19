App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 18, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leading in 100 seats, appears headed for victory in Gujarat

The Election Commission figures showed that the NCP was leading in one seat and the Bhartiya Tribal Party in two seats. Two Independents were also leading.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today appeared to be on its way to retain power in Gujarat, with trends from 175 out of 182 Assembly seats giving it a lead in 100 seats while the Congress was following with 70.

The Election Commission figures showed that the NCP was leading in one seat and the Bhartiya Tribal Party in two seats. Two Independents were also leading.

To form a government in the state, a party or a coalition needs at least 92 seats in the 182-member Assembly. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was earlier trailing after the count of postal ballots, is now leading over Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West seat.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is trailing from Mehsana against Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel by 3,000 votes. Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia is trailing in Porbandar by just 50 votes after counting of three rounds, against BJP leader and fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiriya. Congress' Alpesh Thakor is leading in Radhanpur seat against Lavingji Thakor of BJP.

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil is trailing against BJP's Virendrasinh Jadeja from Mandvi seat. State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani is leading over Dilipsinh Gohil of Congress in Bhavnagar West. The elections for 182-seat Assembly were held on December 9 and 14, after an acrimonious campaign, which was dominated by a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2012 elections, the BJP had won 115 seats while the Congress emerged victorious on 61 seats. The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995, winning consecutive elections in the home state of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

 

 

