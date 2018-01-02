App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 01, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP Karnataka flays minister Tanveer Sait for opposing Triple Talaq Bill

The BJP demanded the Congress central leadership clarify its stand in the wake of Sait's statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP Karnataka unit on Monday came down on state minister for minority welfare Tanveer Sait for opposing the bill banning 'Triple Talaq'.

The BJP demanded the Congress central leadership clarify its stand in the wake of Sait's statement.

Two days ago, Sait had told reporters that it was not  proper to frame rules on personal beliefs that are against the tenets of Islam and Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed it.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Suresh Kumar told reporters here that the bill abolishing triple Talaq is a step towards empowering Muslim women.

The Centre has also announced that henceforth Muslim women can go for Hajj alone which was prohibited earlier.

"There were rules which said that women can go for Hajj only with men. That restriction will be removed," said Kumar.

In this context, he took a dig at Sait for his  "regressive" stand on triple Talaq.

"We want to know from the Congress leadership whether it is the party's stand. The party has to clarify," said Kumar.

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Politics #Tanveer Sait #Triple Talaq Bill

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.