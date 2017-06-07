BJP in a bind over cattle slaughter ban in poll-bound north east

Moneycontrol News

The BJP-led central government’s blanket ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets has triggered severe reactions in the north-eastern states. The BJP has drawn criticism within its party and allies in the region.

The opposition to the ban poses a problem for the BJP as it can not afford to upset citizens in poll-bound Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. All of them have a majority beef-eating population.

Meghalaya

Two of the BJP district presidents resigned in protest within a span of four days this month. It was a blow to the BJP ahead of assembly elections in the Congress-led state.

West Garo Hills’ BJP district president Bernard Marak, who had announced a beef party to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three years in office, was the first to resign. “In the interest of the Garo people, I have put in my papers today as a mark of protest against the party s stand on beef,” he had said.

North Garo Hills’ president Bachu Marak followed Bernard’s suit by resigning. He said the ban was against the traditional food habit of Meghalaya’s tribes.

The Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma said, the state having 85 per cent beef-eating indigenous people, could not afford to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter. He also said the ban undermined the federal system of India.

Mizoram

Mizoram’s only Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau said beef and buffalo meat trade made up 18 percent of the country’s GDP and the ban on cattle trade for slaughter would negatively impact the economy.

Mentioning that the ban was against the federal structure and the citizen’s right to eat according to their choice, the MP said "radical moves" by the BJP and the RSS would backfire.

Nagaland

Nagaland’s minister Imkong Imchen said that the state government was not going to comply with the Centre’s notification. Imchen is belongs to the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) which is BJP’s ally in the state.

He also said that the ban would affect the traditional food habits of the people in the state where beef is a staple food.

Tripura

Though Tripura does not have a huge population that consumes beef, its Left-Front government declared to not implement the ban in tune with other North-East states. The left Front saw the newly introduced rules as an act of communalizing people’s food habit as well as harming the agrarian economy.

Tripura’s CPM leader Gautam Das told The Indian Express that low-income farmers unable to take care of unproductive, old cattle would suffer due to the ban.

Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh told Economic Times that BJP is not trying to force food choices as beef is part of majority of communities in the North-East. Singh, who heads the the BJP-led coalition government in the state, said the ban was to impose regulation in order to avoid illegal cattle slaughter.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu told CNN-News18 that the Centre would consult states and again take a look at the notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter.

He also mentioned consuming beef himself and that it was normal for his people to do so.

With inputs from PTI.