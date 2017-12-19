BJP has nothing much to celebrate: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) today said discontent of the people of Gujarat against the BJP could have been channelised effectively if there was a credible opposition, while the CPI said the saffron party's rule was being challenged.

In a statement released today, the CPI(M) criticised the BJP, saying there was nothing to celebrate as compared to 115 seats the BJP won last time, this verdict was a "big fall from the Mission 150 declared by BJP chief Amit Shah".

"The discontent of the people against the BJP could have been channelised more effectively if there had been a credible opposition with an alternative programme," the statement said.

The party argued that although the BJP won a majority to form a government in Gujarat, it won the lowest number of seats in the last two decades.

The party has pointed out that the "erosion in support can also be seen from the fact that in the Lok Sabha election of 2014, the BJP had led in 165 assembly segments.

Speaking about Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP won the election comfortably routing the ruling Congress, CPI(M) has said the people of the state gave their verdict against the corruption and misrule of the Virbhadra Singh government.

Asked about the verdict, CPI Rajya Sabha member S Raja said the BJP rule in Gujarat was being challenged.

"Earlier BJP could create certain illusions. Number 1 illusion was the Gujarat model of development. Number 2 was invincibility of Modi. The BJP rule is being challenged and whether the challenge has emerged to the extent of defeating BJP or not is a different thing," Raja said.