BJP functionaries, allies in Meghalaya, Goa slam Centre's cattle slaughter ban

The Centre's decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter has not gone down well with some of BJP's own members and allies in Meghalaya and Goa, which have sizeable beef-eating population.

Here are the latest developments.

Meghalaya

The row over Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter saw Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district BJP president Bachu Marak quitting the party in protest, days after another district president made an exit.

"I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo, it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. Imposition of BJP's non-secular ideology on us is not acceptable," Bachu Marak said after resigning from the party last night.

Earlier, BJP’s West Garo Hill district president Bernard N Marak had resigned from the party on the ban issue as it hurt the culture of Meghalaya’s indigenous people.

Following resignation, both ex-BJP leaders announced on Facebook a “Beef party with Bitchi” to be held on June 10 to mark “3 years of Narendra Modi government.”

Meghalaya is already suffering from economic crisis due to smuggling of cattle from the state to Bangladesh. “There is a massive cattle smuggling racket in the state, which has led to skyrocketing of price of beef,” said state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh last month. Lyangdoh said the ban could help curb cattle smuggling.

Goa

The Goa Forward Party, with whom the BJP has formed a coalition government in Goa, has expressed discontent with the ban.

"I am not happy with the new rules. The new rules can lead the farmers and meat traders to penury and affect the leather and hospitality industry," said GFP leader and state agricultural minister Vijai Sardesai.

Although Sardesai called the ban haphazard, he added that this was solely the party’s opinion, and not the government’s.

Goa’s meat sellers have expressed fear regarding the ban leading to shortage of beef. However, Sardesai along with the state-run Goa Meat Complex Limited have ruled out any such crisis.

With inputs from PTI.