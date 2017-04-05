BJP fulfills UP poll promises: 10 key highlights from Yogi Adityanath's first Cabinet meet

Moneycontrol News

In its first cabinet meeting, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, lived up to the promises it had made in the election campaign. Here are some key highlights:

1) Waiver of farm loans of upto Rs 1 lakh. The move is likely to benefit more than 2.25 crore farmers in the state, and is likely to cost the state exchequer around Rs 30,729 crore.

2) Introducing a Kisan Rahat Bond to raise money for farm loan waivers.

3) Setting up of 5,000 wheat buying centres, which will be personally monitored by the CM. Here, farmers will get Rs 10 more than the minimum support price per quintal. In the first stage of the programme, 40 lakh metric tonne of wheat will be purchased from farmers.

4) Writing off of around Rs 5,630 crore of NPAs of 7 lakh farmers in the state.

5) Plans to set up a new industrial policy, which would dissuade the youth of Uttar Pradesh from migrating to other states by setting up new industries. The CM will also form a new committee that will visit several states to understand the industrial policies in the other regions. The committee will firstly be visiting Maharashtra and Gujarat.

6) The government, following a Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directive, will clamp down on illegal slaughterhouses. The state has already shut 26 slaughter houses across the state after BJP came to power. The government is also looking at illegal mining.

7) The Cabinet also approved an anti-Romeo squad. This squad is going to target men (or Romeos) who harass women. Although, this would not mean the squad would disturb any couple sitting together in public.

8) CM Adityanath, in a tweet, made it clear that private tuitions by school teachers would not be tolerated. He said all teachers giving such tuitions would be put behind bars. Although no confirmation of this was made in the meet.

9) The Cabinet in its meeting, also approved the setting up of a sports stadium in Ghazipur.

UP Minister Swatantradrev Singh told the media to expect more big surprises from the subsequent Cabinet meetings and that Yogi Adityanath will be taking more big decisions on the welfare of the people.