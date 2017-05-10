BJP 'double-standard' party: Kirti Azad

Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad today alleged that the saffron party's "double standard" has been completely exposed on the issue of dealing with corruption.

The party (BJP) does not speak anything on the issue of corruption when it comes to its own leaders but demands resignation of others on the same issue, he said.

"When I raised the Rs 400 crore scam in Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was all in all, the party not only defended Jaitley but also suspended me (from the party). Now the same BJP is seeking resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the mere allegations of corruption," Azad told reporters here.

The three-time Darbhanga MP and former cricketer said when the party did not ask for resignation from Jaitley, then it did not have right to demand resignation from Kejriwal.

Stating that no government is an honest one, he said that all those people who are facing allegations of corruption should resign from their post.

Azad also favoured initiation of a case against Kejriwal.

Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, who was sacked from the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet and primary membership of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), had recently made a startling allegation that he witnessed Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in a dodgy transaction.

Azad has been targeting Jaitley ever since he raised his voice about corruption in DDCA.

Azad was suspended by BJP president Amit Shah on December 23, 2015 for publicly targeting Jaitley for alleged irregularities in DDCA.