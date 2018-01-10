App
Jan 09, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP demonstrate across Odisha, protesting against firing at party leader's house

Demonstrations were held by BJP workers in all districts against firing at the house of a youth leader of the party at Bijepur area of Bargarh district on Sunday night and BJD was blamed for the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP staged demonstrations across Odisha today protesting against the firing at a party leader's house at Bijepur and alleged that it was part of a conspiracy by ruling BJD which was resorting to violence as its popularity has nosedived.

BJP's national general secretary and Odisha in-charge, Arun Singh told reporters that that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the attack in Bijepur, where the BJD was trying to terrorise BJP workers.

BJP's national general secretary and Odisha in-charge, Arun Singh told reporters that that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the attack in Bijepur, where the BJD was trying to terrorise BJP workers.

"The ruling BJD in the state is worried because of its dwindling popularity. Therefore, the party is resorting to violence out of desperation," Singh claimed.

The BJP leader demanded thorough probe into the firing as involvement of the local BJD MLA is suspected in the incident.

Singh said people in the state are fed up of the "misrule and anarchy" during the BJD government for the last 18 years in the state where law and order was in doldrums.

Other senior BJP leaders also alleged that the ruling BJD was creating anarchy and law and order problems in the state by using the police as a tool.

BJD leaders including the ruling party spokesperson Samir Dash dismissed the BJP allegations as "baseless and false".

"BJP is creating political drama only to mislead the people," Dash said adding investigation into the Bijepur incident is in progress.

Another BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said appropriate steps are being taken and those found guilty will be punished in accordance with the law.

It may be noted here that persons with their faces covered came in a vehicle and fired gunshots at the residence of Manoranjan Meher, the circle president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP and fled on Sunday night.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, police said adding a case has been lodged and the matter was being investigated.

