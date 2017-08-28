App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 27, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP criticises Lalu Prasad for skipping flood work for rally

Sushil Modi termed the RJD rally as "Benami Sampatti Bachao rally" (save benami property rally) to deride Lalu Prasad's political show.

The BJP today made a scathing attack on the RJD for working overtime for tomorrow's rally instead of serving the flood-hit people of Bihar.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out time from his busy schedule to make an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Bihar, Lalu Prasad remained busy supervising the arrangements for the RJD rally on August 27," Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.

"While the Union and the state governments are working day and night to help the marooned people of Bihar, Lalu Prasad is gripped with anxiety as how to safeguard his benami property," he alleged.

The party said with major leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Arvind Kejriwal skipping the event, it will be a "flop".

Sushil Modi had levelled several allegations about Lalu Prasad and his family of acquiring 'benami' property worth around Rs 1,000 crore.

The deputy chief minister had two days back asked Lalu Prasad to postpone the rally in view of the floods but the latter had reacted saying "will deferring the rally end flood in Bihar?"

Sushil Modi said, senior opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, its vice president Rahul Gandhi, BSP president Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal have given a "setback" to Lalu Prasad by refusing to come in the "save benami property rally".

"Only leaders of some parties are coming for the sake of fulfilling quorum," he said.

His ministerial colleague Nand Kishore Yadav too criticised the RJD for giving the flood victims a miss and remaining busy to make the rally a success.

"This is height of insensitivity and shamelessness," the senior BJP leader, who is Road Construction minister in the Nitish Kumar government said in a statement.

