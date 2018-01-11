App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 10, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP, Congress candidates file nominations for Lok Sabha bypolls in Rajasthan

The bypolls are being considered important as the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years of its five year term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prominent BJP and Congress candidates on Wednesday filed their nominations for the crucial bypolls to the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Assembly seats.

Wednesday was the last date for filing nomination and the scrutiny of the papers will take place tomorrow. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is January 15.

The bypolls are being considered important as the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years of its five year term.

Rajasthan Labour Minister Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav filed his nomination for Alwar Lok Sabha constituency as the BJP candidate while former Union minister Sanwarlal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba, who has been fielded by the saffron party from Ajmer, also filed his papers.

Congress candidate Raghu Sharma also filed his nomination for the Ajmer bypoll. He is a former Congress MLA.

In Mandalgarh constituency of Bhilwara district, BJP candidate Shakti Singh Hada filed his nomination. He was accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters.

BJP candidate Lamba is the son of Sanwar Lal Jat, who was elected from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, and died due to cardiac arrest last year.

Bypolls in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency (Bhilwara) will be held on January 29.

Like Ajmer, the Alwar Lok Sabha bypoll was also necessitated by the death of the sitting MP. Alwar MP Chand Nath had passed away last year as had the Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari.

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.