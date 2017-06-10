App
Jun 10, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP Chief Amit Shah like Pakistani leaders who used to criticise Gandhi: Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Condemning BJP Chief Amit Shah for dubbing Mahatma Gandhi a 'chatur baniya', the Maharashtra unit Congress president Ashok Chavan today equated Shah to the Pakistani leaders who used to criticise the Father of Nation.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Shah, Chavan said he has insulted all freedom fighters who have sacrificed themselves for the cause of the country.

"Amit Shah has spoken the language of Pakistani leaders who used to constantly criticise Mahatma Gandhi. By using such language for the Mahatma, he has insulted all freedom fighters who have given their lives for the cause of freedom," Chavan told reporters.

While addressing a gathering in Raipur yesterday, Shah said Gandhi was a "chatur baniya", a reference to his mercantile caste, who had rightly advised dissolution of the Congress after Independence. He had also termed the Congress a sort of "special purpose vehicle" to secure freedom and  lacking any ideology or principles as a party as such.

Seeking an unconditional apology, the Congress leader said Shah has insulted entire country by his remarks.

"Pakistani leaders used to criticise Mahatma Gandhi the way Shah has done. Today, the BJP is speaking Pakistan's language. By speaking about the caste of Mahatma, the BJP has laid bare its true face of caste politics," he said.

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred among people, the former chief minister said the BJP has failed to understand the idea of vibrant India.

