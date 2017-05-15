BJP celebrating failures of Modi govt: CPI

The ruling BJP is "celebrating the failures" of the Narendra Modi government on all fronts, CPI national secretary D Raja said here today.

"The BJP, whose government completes three years this month, is celebrating its failures. The Modi government has failed on all fronts," Raja told PTI after a two-day national executive of his party at Karjat in adjoining Raigad district.

The two-day meet, which ended today, reviewed the socio- economic and political developments in the country, he said.

"This government hasn't kept its promises. The PM is resorting to rhetoric instead of fulfilling the pre-poll assurances," he said.

"What happened to the BJP's promise of creating two crore jobs," Raja said, adding there is a large-scale unrest among young people on account of unemployment.

"The BJP is, in fact, celebrating the failures of this government. The economy is in a bad shape. The agrarian sector is in a crisis, which has worsened with the rising number of farmer suicides," he said.

Raising the issue of farmers' suicide, the leader asked why can't the government waive off debt of farmers while it can write off huge corporate loans.

"Farmers don't get remunerative prices for their produce. Indebtedness is the root cause of the farmer suicides. While the government can write off huge corporate loans, including that of the likes of Vijay Mallya, why doesn't it waive farmers' loans?" he said.

"The RSS is acting like an extra-constitutional authority. All the Sangh Parivar outfits have become aggressive, taking law into their hands and unleashing terror against Dalits, adivasis and minorities in the name of nationalism," charged Raja.

The Kashmir situation has deteriorated to such an extent that now children are on the streets, he said.

"The Modi government hasn't addressed the J&K issue properly. Kashmir needs a political solution. This government must engage with all stakeholders in Kashmir," he said.

On the ensuing presidential poll, Raja said, "The CPI is in favour of a consensus opposition candidate."

Asked if NCP chief Sharad Pawar's name was under consideration, Raja said, "So far, we haven't discussed any names.