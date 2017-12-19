BJP ahead in Patidar heartland in early counting

Despite Patidar leader Hardik Patel campaigning hard against the BJP, the Congress was seen trailing in Patidar-dominated areas in Gujarat during early counting of votes on Monday.

Patel had joined hands with the Congress for the Gujarat assembly election this year, and it was widely believed that the BJP would lose some votes from the Patidar community as a result.

However, that did not seem to be the case as BJP was seen leading in several seats in the Patidar heartland. This lent credence to many political analysts’ expectation that not more than 15 percent of the Patidar community will actually get behind Hardik Patel in this election.

In all, the BJP was leading in 11 seats in North Gujarat out of the 32 seats in the region, while Congress was leading in 7 seats. The lead for the saffron party was more when counting started but the Congress closed that gap to some extent in a short while.

According to analyst estimates, the BJP is expected to lose 10 percent of the votes it would have otherwise received because of the Patidar protest for reservation.

According to News 18, the BJP was ahead in 92 seats in Gujarat at 09:26 IST, slightly better than the Congress, which was ahead in 83 seats.

Other caste leaders like Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani also started the day on the back foot. However, Thakor managed to catch up with his opponent and was leading in his seat at the time of publication.