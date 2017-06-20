App
Jun 20, 2017 04:02 PM IST

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind resigns

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Kovind as the Governor of Bihar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said today.

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has resigned from the gubernatorial post.

The resignation follows his nomination as the ruling NDA's presidential candidate.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Bihar, in addition to his own duties, it said.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Bihar, in addition to his own duties, it said.

The BJP yesterday announced the name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president's post.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 17.

Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

