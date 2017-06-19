Jun 19, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI
Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind is NDA's pick for president
Kovind is likely to file his papers on June 23, BJP president Amit Shah said after a nearly two-hour meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board.
The BJP today named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.
He said political parties had been informed of the NDA's choice.
"I hope all will agree to the name," he said at a press conference.