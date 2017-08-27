Bihar assembly passes 4 bills amid opposition din

App
Aug 22, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar assembly today passed four bills amid the din by opposition parties over the Bhagalpur NGO scam.

The four bills passed were Bihar Special Survey and Bandobast (Amendment) Bill 2017, Bihar Tenancy (Amendment) Bill 2017, Bihar Land Mutation (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Bihar Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The pandemonium by the opposition RJD and Congress lasted all through the proceedings which took place for around half an hour.

The din began when Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary rejected RJD member Abdul Bari Siddiqui's demand for an adjournment on the Bhagalpur NGO scam when the house assembled in the post-lunch session.

RJD was joined by Congress and their members trooped into the well of the house and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

The respective in-charge ministers tabled the four bills in the midst of the din and they were passed by voice vote. Sushil Kumar Modi, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled the report pertaining to the excess expenditure of 1981-82, 1986-87, 1989-90, 1993-94 and 1995-96 in the assembly amid the din.

Kumar was not present in the house in the post lunch session as he had gone to Araria to take stock of the flood situation there. The speaker then adjourned the house till 11 am tomorrow.

In the legislative council the proceedings could barely lasted for 15 minutes and was also adjourned till 12 noon tomorrow by its deputy chairman Haroon Rashid following din by the opposition on the same issue.

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics

