B R Ambedkar – The man who sculpted India's Constitution

The 126th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar was celebrated today across the nation. Regarded as the father of the Indian Constitution, he was a Dalit icon who fought against atrocities on Dalits.

Commemorating the occasion, PM Narendra Modi launched Bhim-Aadhaar biometric interface to push digital payments – an initiative named after Ambedkar.

He also announced cash-backs on referrals to friends and merchants on the BHIM app.

Modi said, “Dr Ambedkar wanted to build an India for all citizens and BHIM Aadhaar is the strongest foundation of a new economy and a new India.”

Here’s a look at the life journey of the man who sculpted India's Constitution: