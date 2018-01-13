App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 13, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Attempts being made to make judiciary deaf and dumb: Shiv Sena

"The decision of those judges should be lauded. There is a high possibility that there will be an inquiry called against them now. However, this inquiry should be unbiased," Thackeray told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Praising the four Supreme Court judges who mounted a virtual revolt against the country's chief justice, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today said attempts were being made to make the judiciary "deaf and dumb".

He said the government should not meddle in the matter.

"The decision of those judges should be lauded. There is a high possibility that there will be an inquiry called against them now. However, this inquiry should be unbiased," Thackeray told reporters here.

Questioning the timing of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the city tomorrow, Thackeray sought to know what pressing engagements he had here when the apex court was facing a crisis.

related news

"What is so important happening here that the president is coming to Mumbai?" he asked.

"Attempts are being made to make the judiciary deaf and dumb. The question that has arisen now is if people are fulfilling their responsibilities towards the nation? Only winning elections is not administration," Thackeray said.

The Sena chief, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP, was asked if the judiciary seemed under pressure under the current dispensation.

He said the judges' decision to hold a press conference in New Delhi came as a shock and added that people would now wonder if they should trust the judiciary or not.

"The government should not interfere in this. Let the judiciary do its work," he said.

The four senior-most SC judges--Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph--had yesterday said that the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place.

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," they had said.

Justice Chelameswar, the second senior judge after CJI Dipak Misra, had said, "Sometimes administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months."

He said the four judges had written a letter to the CJI some time back, raising important issues facing the apex court judiciary.

tags #Current Affairs #inda #India #Judiciary #Politics #Shiv Sena #Supreme Court #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.