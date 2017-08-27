App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Aug 24, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly polls: Amit Shah names Arun Jaitley in-charge for Gujarat; Prakash Javadekar gets Karnataka

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2017 while the Karnataka polls are due in 2019.

Assembly polls: Amit Shah names Arun Jaitley in-charge for Gujarat; Prakash Javadekar gets Karnataka

Moneycontrol News

BJP President Amit Shah has named Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar as the election-in-charge for Gujarat and Karnataka Assembly polls respectively.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2017 while the Karnataka polls are due in 2018.

The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on January 22, 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on May 28, 2018.

The two states are important to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Amit Shah plans to acquire more than 350 seats in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, as he proclaimed his 'Mission 350+'.

While the BJP is incumbent in Gujarat with Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister, Karnataka is still under the Congress rule with Siddaramaiah incumbent as Chief Minister.

With PTI inputs

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.