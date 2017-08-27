Assembly polls: Amit Shah names Arun Jaitley in-charge for Gujarat; Prakash Javadekar gets Karnataka

Moneycontrol News

BJP President Amit Shah has named Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar as the election-in-charge for Gujarat and Karnataka Assembly polls respectively.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2017 while the Karnataka polls are due in 2018.

The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on January 22, 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on May 28, 2018.

The two states are important to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Amit Shah plans to acquire more than 350 seats in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, as he proclaimed his 'Mission 350+'.

While the BJP is incumbent in Gujarat with Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister, Karnataka is still under the Congress rule with Siddaramaiah incumbent as Chief Minister.

With PTI inputs