App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 01, 2017 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assembly adjourned to enable MLAs watch Hockey World League

Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned till Monday after conducting brief transactions to enable the lawmakers watch the opening of the Hockey World League final.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned till Monday after conducting brief transactions to enable the lawmakers watch the opening of the Hockey World League final.

Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House after obtaining opinion of the legislators who were unanimous in showing their keenness in watching the sports event.

The plea for adjourning the house for the day was made by Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi when proceedings during the zero hour were in progress.

He said the members should be given an opportunity to watch the event.

related news

Majhi's request to the Speaker was supported by Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy.

The Speaker observed that he had no objection in adjourning the house if the members agreed. Amat then sought the opinion of the members who expressed their desire to watch the beginning of the Hockey league.

The House then adjourned till Monday.

Earlier, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during the zero hour as Congress members trooped into the well alleging that party whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati was not allowed to complete his statement on the issue of crime against women in the state.

Leader of opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress had stated that Odisha occupied the third position so far as crime against women was concerned and the situation was worsening.

Unless concrete steps were taken, the state would have the dubious distinction of bagging the number one slot, he said.

When Bahinipati was speaking after Mishra, the speaker called out the name of Amar Satpathy, evoking protest from the Congress members. As Congress MLAs rushed into the well, the speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.