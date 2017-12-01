Assembly adjourned to enable MLAs watch Hockey World League

Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned till Monday after conducting brief transactions to enable the lawmakers watch the opening of the Hockey World League final.

Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House after obtaining opinion of the legislators who were unanimous in showing their keenness in watching the sports event.

The plea for adjourning the house for the day was made by Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi when proceedings during the zero hour were in progress.

He said the members should be given an opportunity to watch the event.

Majhi's request to the Speaker was supported by Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy.

The Speaker observed that he had no objection in adjourning the house if the members agreed. Amat then sought the opinion of the members who expressed their desire to watch the beginning of the Hockey league.

The House then adjourned till Monday.

Earlier, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during the zero hour as Congress members trooped into the well alleging that party whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati was not allowed to complete his statement on the issue of crime against women in the state.

Leader of opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress had stated that Odisha occupied the third position so far as crime against women was concerned and the situation was worsening.

Unless concrete steps were taken, the state would have the dubious distinction of bagging the number one slot, he said.

When Bahinipati was speaking after Mishra, the speaker called out the name of Amar Satpathy, evoking protest from the Congress members. As Congress MLAs rushed into the well, the speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes.