Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu to lead talks on NDA's presidential candidate

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu are part of a panel formed by BJP chief Amit Shah to hold talks with regional parties on the upcoming presidential elections.

The three-member panel will consult the regional parties and other stakeholders on an NDA candidate. "The committee's mandate is to consult leaders of all political parties for the presidential poll and try to evolve a consensus," a BJP statement said.

Opposition parties have also begun parleys to find a consensus candidate and a meeting has been scheduled on June 14 to formally begin discussions. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had earlier this month constituted a 10-member sub-group of representatives from opposition parties to take forward the discussions.