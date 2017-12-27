App
Dec 27, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Arun Jaitley clarifies on PM Narendra Modi’s remark on Manmohan Singh, Congress agrees to move on

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Jaitley said the perception that PM Modi had insinuated a collusion between Manmohan Singh and Pakistani officials was “erroneous”.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The BJP and the Congress appeared to leave the bitter Gujarat election campaign behind on Wednesday with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley issuing a clarification on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Jaitley said the perception that PM Modi had insinuated a collusion between Manmohan Singh and Pakistani officials was “erroneous”.

“The PM in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or former V-P Hamid Ansari. Any such perception is erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley’s statement came after days of stalemate in the Winter Session of Parliament over the issue, with Congress leaders demanding an apology from the Modi government.

